Vikrant Massey, Kangana Ranaut at The Sabarmati Report screening Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Kangana Ranaut, who once called Vikrant Massey a 'cockroach', attends The Sabarmati Report screening x 00:00

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who once called Vikrant Massey a ‘cockroach’ is all praise for his film The Sabarmati Report and has appreciated the makers. Kangana was one of the attendees at the film’s screening held at the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament complex. The screening was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other MPs.

Kangana Ranaut praises The Sabarmati Report

"It is a very important film... the previous government hid facts from the people. The film shows how people played politics in such a grave situation back then," Kangana told the reporters.

For those unversed, in 2021, Yami Gautam shared pictures from her wedding festivities on Instagram. Vikrant commented on one post, "Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa!". Kangana replied to Vikrant’s comment and wrote, "Kahan se nikla ye cockroach..lao meri chappal. (From where did this cockroach come. Someone get me my slipper)."

Vikrant calls attending the screening with PM highest point of his career

After the screening, Vikrant shared his experience with the media, saying, "I watched the film with the Prime Minister, all cabinet ministers, and many MPs. It was a special experience. I still can't fully express it in words because I am so happy... This is the highest point of my career, that I got to watch my film with the Prime Minister."

Interestingly, the screening took place on the day Vikrant Massey announced his indefinite break from acting.

About The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report is based on the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002.

Moreover, The film has also been declared tax-free in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Odisha. This indeed speaks volumes of the impact the film is making across the country. Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film is now released in theatres.