Kangana Ranaut is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film 'Emergency'. The actress, who has been revealing things in her interviews, claimed that not only had Salman Khan offered her roles in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Sultan', and 'Sanju', but Sanjay Leela Bhansali also wished to cast her in one of his films. Yes, you heard that right. The queen of controversies has claimed that she refused a dance number offered by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his film 'Ram Leela', starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

What Kangana Said

In an interview with NBT, the 'Queen' star said, “Even Sanjay Leela Bhansali called me for an item number in 'Ram Leela'. Everyone said I was crazy for turning him down. I can’t do it. Whether it’s Bhansali or anyone else, I just can’t. How can you portray women like this?”

A reddit user while commenting to the particular clip of the interview, wrote, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali said Aishwarya was offered the song before it went to Priyanka. Priyanka was amazing in the song, and it’s impossible to imagine Kangana Ranaut doing the same justice to the song.”

Kangana on Rejecting 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Sultan'

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Kangana said, "Salman offered me a role in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. I was like, ‘Yeh kya role diya hai?’ (What is this role?). He then approached me for 'Sultan'. I didn’t take that up. He was like, ‘What more do I offer to you now?’” The actress also said that despite having rejected the films he has offered, the actor has been very kind to her.

Ranbir’s Personal Request

In the same interview, Kangana revealed that Ranbir personally requested her to do a role in Rajkumar Hirani’s film 'Sanju', but she didn’t take it up. The actress said, “Ranbir himself came to my house and said, Sanju' mein role kar le please.’ I didn’t do it.”

About 'Emergency'

Meanwhile, talking about 'Emergency', the film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film’s music is composed by Sanchit Balhara, Ankit Balhara, and G.V. Prakash Kumar, with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. 'Emergency' is slated for a theatrical release on September 6, 2024.

