Kangana Ranaut continues to make headlines and has now become the talk of B-town once again as she shared her views on songs with controversial themes like drugs, alcohol, and violence. She highlighted the collective responsibility of society and whether she’d address the issue in Parliament.

Speaking at Agenda Aaj Tak, Kangana said, “Artistic expression is not dependent on anything. Himachal folk music has so many such songs. In art, it’s the emotions that matter. To each their own. That being said, when it comes to habits like substance abuse, it is not just the government’s responsibility but also that of the general public.”

The debate also comes at a time when there’s been a lot of talk around Diljit Dosanjh's songs and his ongoing tour. In fact, Diljit has been advised not to serve alcohol to those below 25 years of age, refrain from calling children on stage, and avoid performing songs about alcohol or violence.

Diljit Dosanjh on songs with alcohol as theme

Earlier, when asked to refrain from performing songs that referenced alcohol, Diljit said he would gladly pledge not to sing them if alcohol shops were shut down nationwide.

Complying with a notice from the Telangana government, Diljit did, in fact, alter the lyrics of some of his popular tracks and replaced certain words. There are a bunch of restrictions for his Chandigarh concert today as well. Meanwhile, he will conclude the tour in Guwahati on December 29.

Kangana Ranaut talks about Emergency

Kangana, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated movie, Emergency. The film has faced multiple delays but is now slated for release on January 17. A biographical political thriller, the film sees Kangana play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and depicts the 21-month Emergency period in India.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in key roles.

Talking about the delay, Kangana had earlier told ANI, “I know how I made this film. I did not get any support from the film industry. It’s made on a huge budget. I, along with Zee and other partners, created Emergency, and now with the release delay, everyone is bearing a huge loss. A delayed release is a loss for all. I think the Censor Board should take responsibility to release this film at the earliest."