Kapil Sharma effortlessly sheds the comic's skin in 'Zwigato', steps into drama

Kapil, who is otherwise known for his forte in comedy, takes complete departure from his image as a comic and merges in the dramatic universe of the film as he effortlessly portrays his character

Kapil Sharma. Pic/Yogen Shah

The trailer of the upcoming film 'Zwigato', which stars actor-comedian Kapil Sharma in the lead, was unveiled on Wednesday in Mumbai. It follows the story of the struggle of a food delivery partner played by Kapil and how the mounting pressures of the food delivery app coupled with standard of living in big cities really gets to those who are at the lower rung of the society but still work tirelessly.

Kapil, who is otherwise known for his forte in comedy, takes complete departure from his image as a comic and merges in the dramatic universe of the film as he effortlessly portrays his character in the film.

Actress Shahana Goswami plays the wife of Kapil's character in the film, she works as a masseuse to support her family financially as her husband struggles to keep with the rapidly changing demands of the titular food delivery app and tried to wrap his head around the new development and gratifications in the changing food e-commerce economy.

The film has been directed by actress-director Nandita Das, who earlier directed the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Manto' based on the life of legendary writer Saadat Hasan Manto.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's black and white Instagram feed leaves everyone curious

The film, produced by Applause entertainment, will debut in theatres on March 17.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever