The team of Baby John starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi appeared on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Filmmaker Atlee, who is presenting the film was also in attendance. A video from the episode has surfaced on social media, which has led the internet to call out the host Kapil Sharma for his ‘racist jibes’ at Atlee.

What Kapil Sharma said about Atlee

During a segment on the show, Kapil Sharma asked Atlee, “When you get to meet a star for the first time, do they ask, where is Atlee?”, to which the Jawan director replied, “I understood your question. I’ll try to answer. I’m actually very thankful to AR Murugadoss sir because he produced my first film. He asked for a script, but he didn’t see how I was looking or whether I’m capable of it or not. But, he loved my narration. I think the world should see that. We should not judge by appearance. You have to judge by your heart.”

While Atlee’s response won the internet, a section of netizens including singer Chinmayi Sripaada slammed the comedian for his remarks. She wrote, “Will they never stop these crass and racist jibes at his skin color in the name of ‘comedy’? Someone with the amount of influence and clout like Kapil Sharma saying something like this is disappointing and unfortunately, not surprising.”

About Varun Dhawan’s Baby John

Baby John is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. It also has a cameo by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The film will hit the big screens on Christmas. It is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Earlier, Atlee spoke about the themes of the film, emphasizing that Baby John is more than just an entertainer. "While it is a highly entertaining family film, it also highlights critical issues like women's safety, which is a major concern today. Additionally, it explores the impact of parenting, portraying the contrast between a good father and a bad father, and how good parenting can shape a better society," he shared.