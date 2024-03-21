Kapkapiii: Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor reunite for horror-comedy

The 'Golmaal' duo Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor are all set to scare up laughs with horror-comedy 'Kapkapiii'. The motion poster of the film was unveiled today

Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade in poster of Kapkapiii

Actors Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor who have worked together in Golmaal 2, Golmaal 3 and Golmaal returns are alsl set to share screen in the upcoming film 'Kapkapiii'. A horror-comedy, the film has been directed by Sangeeth Sivan. The title and motion poster of the same was unveiled today.

Director Sangeeth Sivan is known for his work on hilarious films like 'Kya Kool Hain Hum' and 'Apna Sapna Money Money', 'Kapkapiii' is touted to be a laughter riot with a touch of chills and shivers as the title suggests. Produced by Jayesh Patel under the banner of Bravo Entertainment and written by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi, the film is expected to release in theatres soon.

Shreyas opens up about what audiences can expect from horror comedy, "Today, when most of the films around us are thrillers, dark, or patriotic, audiences can expect a genuine horror comedy. While there's always a chuckle, there are sequences where you will fall off your chair laughing, along with moments that will give you genuine goosebumps."

On sharing his experience reuniting with Tusshar and Sangeeth, he adds, "Reuniting with Tushar and Sangeethji is the best thing because the rapport and comfort that I share with both of them is phenomenal. It's like you are working with two of your brothers. I also feel there's a certain level of maturity that comes to your performance after years of experience. That seems to have happened with both me and Tusshar. Sangeethji has the skill to understand our strengths and utilize them to the fullest."

Tusshar spills the beans on what made him jump at the role: "I really enjoyed the script. Of course, the team had a very good vibe, especially Sangeeth sir, with whom I've worked before in 'Kya Kool Hai Hum'. My character is within the realm of comedy and horror but very different from what has been portrayed by me in my earlier films."

Tusshar adds another layer to the conversation by sharing, "The film will surprise you at every turn, and that's what my character is as well – full of twists and turns. Sangeeth sir and Shreyas have really enchanced my image as a comic actor because of the comradery we share."

The film also boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abhishek Kumar.