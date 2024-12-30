Breaking News
Updated on: 30 December,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

From the emotional drama of 'Karan Arjun' to the gripping tale of 'Tumbbad,' here are some memorable films that made their way back to cinemas this year.

Jab We Met

The 2024 was an exciting year for movie buffs as many iconic Bollywood films returned to theaters. These re-releases gave fans a chance to watch their favourite movies on the big screen again and allowed a new generation to experience these classics for the first time. From the emotional drama of 'Karan Arjun' to the gripping tale of 'Tumbbad,' here are some memorable films that made their way back to cinemas this year.


Karan Arjun


The Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Karan Arjun' returned to theaters globally on November 22. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the movie is remembered for its gripping storyline and memorable performances. Rakesh Roshan shared his thoughts ahead of the re-release, calling it an "experiment" to see if the film's reincarnation theme still resonates with audiences. "I'm curious to see whether today's generation believes in such a story or not. If they like the film, it will mean that the generation hasn't changed," Roshan told ANI.


Tumbbad

The visually stunning horror-thriller 'Tumbbad' shattered its previous box office records during its re-release on September 13. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and co-produced by Sohum Shah, the movie even surpassed classics like 'Sholay' and 'Mughal-e-Azam' in opening-day collections. 'Tumbbad' originally released in 2018, and its success led producer Sohum Shah to announce 'Tumbbad 2.' Fans were thrilled to revisit the eerie tale of greed and curses, making it one of the most talked-about re-releases of the year.

Jab We Met

The romantic drama 'Jab We Met,' starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, was re-released on Valentine's Day 2024. Known for its iconic characters Geet and Aditya, the film brought lovebirds to theaters once again.The songs, including 'Mauja Hi Mauja' and 'Tum Se Hi,' were as magical as ever, making the experience a nostalgic trip for fans.

Gangs of Wasseypur

'Gangs of Wasseypur,' the crime drama directed by Anurag Kashyap, returned to cinemas on August 30, 12 years after its original release. The two-part film, which stars Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Richa Chadha, recounts the story of a coal mafia spanning three generations. Recalling the film's journey, Nawazuddin had earlier told ANI, "I never thought Gangs of Wasseypur would become a cult film. But watching it at Cannes, I felt the magic of Anurag's creation."

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

The romantic drama 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein,' featuring R. Madhavan and Dia Mirza, was another nostalgic trip for fans. Originally released in 2001, the film's re-release saw it gaining even more love. R. Madhavan earlier shared his feelings about the film's initial flop while speaking to ANI, saying, "I remember being heartbroken. But little did I realize it would become a classic later."

