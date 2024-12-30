Rajshri Productions announced that it has re-released the popular romance drama, Maine Pyar Kiya, starring Khan and Bhagyashree, to mark the film’s 35th anniversary

Salman Khan

Listen to this article Have you heard? 'Maine Pyar Kiya' re-released; Varun Dhawan on dealing with heartbreak x 00:00

Back on screen

ADVERTISEMENT

After a string of re-releases showed promise at the box office, a Salman Khan favourite is set to make its way to the big screen again. Rajshri Productions announced that it has re-released the popular romance drama, Maine Pyar Kiya, starring Khan and Bhagyashree, to mark the film’s 35th anniversary. The movie, which was originally released on December 29, 1989, was the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya, and was Khan’s first film as a leading man. It also marked Bhagyashree’s acting debut. Maine Pyar Kiya explored themes of class, friendship, and love, and, to date, enjoys massive fan following owing to its memorable music and dialogues.

Matters of the heart

Varun Dhawan may have infrequently spoken about his wife Natasha Dalal, but that has never stopped him from discussing matters relating to the heart. The actor, who featured in the recently released film Baby John, says heartbreak is difficult for men to deal with, because “being a boy, you can’t cry”. Appearing on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel, Dhawan weighed in on the subject and said, “When a man’s heart breaks, society doesn’t think much about what happens to him. He goes through a very bad time. You can’t even show it to them. You get shattered from within. You can’t show that pain. You have to keep a face and move forward, because people expect you to be strong; you can’t cry, being a boy”.

Pointing fingers

Director Sanjay Gupta, who is known for films like Kaante, Shootout at Wadala, and Kaabil, has expressed his discontent over how the film industry is now at the mercy of two OTT platforms. “I’ve been in the movie business since I was a teenager. I’ve been a director for 30 years. Never had I imagined that the entire system would collapse the way it has, and be at the mercy of two OTT platforms,” he wrote on social media in a post that invited reactions from his followers. “It’s not OTT. It’s COVID that reshaped many industries, and the cinema industry is one of them. OTT encashed the opportunity that the cinema industry couldn’t provide. It’s a failure of producers and directors who couldn’t bring viewers back to cinemas,” wrote one user. Others also criticised the mediocre quality of films being churned out of late.