He took to Instagram and shared photos where the newly married couple looked stunning.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya, Pic courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya share pictures from wedding reception; see pics x 00:00

Actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol on Friday dropped a couple of pictures with his better half Drisha Acharya from his wedding reception. He took to Instagram and shared photos of newly married couple. For the reception, Drisha and Karan, opted for a fusion of Indo-western fashion styles

Drisha was seen wearing a beautiful floor-length shimmery gown with a small trail at the bottom. She kept her hair open and opted for neutral-toned makeup. Karan opted for a blingy black suit. Along with the post, he wrote, "Beginning the beautiful journey of love, friendship, bond & growth together. Thanks for entering my life as my better half!" Truly a gorgeous pair!

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)

The two tied the knot at Mumbai's Taj Lands End on Sunday morning. The groom wore an off-white sherwani and teamed up with a matching turban, while Drisha looked beautiful in a printed red lehenga. She wore a mangtika and gold neckpiece to compliment her look. The wedding celebrations were conducted on a grand scale. The sangeet was a big hit with the Deol men putting their best foot forward as they danced to hit tracks. Ranveer Singh was also in attendance and brought his infectious energy to the whole affair -- even treating his attendees to an impromptu live performance of 'Apna Time Aayega.' The baarat was also a fancy affair with the groom arriving on horseback and Dadaji Dharmendra shaking a leg with sons Bobby and Sunny Deol and nephew Abhay Deol to the dhol beats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer and works in Dubai. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya. Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took up acting professionally. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.

(with inputs from IANS)