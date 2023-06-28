'Tum Kya Mile' from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will release today. Karan gave shoutouts to both Alia and Ranveer, the former his special debutante in ‘Student of The Year'

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in 'Tum Kya Mile,' from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Karan Johar apologises to Alia Bhatt for making her dance in chiffon saree in freezing temperatures for Rocky Aur Rani song x 00:00

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is being touted as one of the biggest releases of 2023. Anticipation for the film has run high ever since the teaser of the film was launched by Shah Rukh Khan on June 20. The teaser gave a glimpse of the grand and opulent world that is KJo’s trademark style of cinema.

The release of the first song from the highly anticipated film, titled ‘Tum Kya Mile,’ was announced yesterday. Sharing a post on Instagram, Karan talked about how he wanted to create a legendary love song that would pay tribute to his mentor, Yash Chopra. The picture he shared featured Ranveer and Alia is a flowing blue chiffon sari against snow-clad landscapes.

“In a few hours #tumkyamile will be yours…I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra…. The thinking evolved mind would say “you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it “but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow,chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me…,” he said.

Karan talked about how he had sought Pritam to create a piece that would remind audiences of Bollywood’s golden days, old-school romance and would leave an imprint on the hearts of the audience.

“Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true …My deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the Memo better than I did and completely took charge and being a Yash Chopra lover herself … she gave her heart to our song…”

Karan gave shoutouts to both Alia and Ranveer, the former his special debutante in ‘Student of The Year.’

“This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons … in sympathy I fell drastically ill through the shoot ( a karmic punishment perhaps ð) Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper….”

Johar gave a nod to how he hoped this would transport the audience back to the youthful, free-spiritedness of Ishq Wala Love. He reiterated that this song was an homage to Yash Chopra, whom he could never hope to emulate, but attempt to pay homage to.

“So we are back to the valleys for a ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song…I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold…This one’s for you Yash uncle …Your fan forever , Karan.”

Fans had also listened to a snippet of Arijit Singh’s ‘Tum Kya Mile’ in the teaser, and will no doubt be elated to listen to and watch the full version. “Grew up watching those movies in 90s followed by hunting for similar chiffon sarees in Dubai stores. Total nostalgia,” a fan said in the comments.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is a romantic comedy and family drama that will feature Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in central roles. Veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi have also come on board to be part of the cast. The film will hit the big screen on July 28, 2023.