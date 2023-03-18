Karan Johar calls mom, Hiroo his 'hero' and 'fashion police' in a heartfelt birthday post as she turns 80

Taking to Instagram, he dropped a string of adorable and unseen photos of him with his mother and penned a heartfelt note alongside the birthday special post. While wishing his 'hero', Hiro Johar on her special day, Karan lovingly called his mom his 'fashion police' and his 'conscience'

(Pics courtesy: Karan Johar)

Bollywood's ace director and filmmaker, Karan Johar is a true-blue 'Mama's boy', and he has said it several times on record, quite proudly.

Touted as one of the most influential figures in the Hindi film industry, the star director, Karan gives his mother the utmost importance, and all his social media posts about his mom are proof.

Fondly known as KJo, the celebrity filmmaker never misses a chance to shower his love on his doting mother and he does that by posting lovely photos of him along with his mother on Instagram.

On Saturday, KJo made yet another heartwarming Instagram post on the occasion of his mom's 80th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, he dropped a string of adorable and unseen photos of him with his mother and penned a heartfelt note alongside the birthday special post.

While wishing his 'hero', Hiro Johar on her special day, Karan lovingly called his mom his 'fashion police' and his 'conscience'.

The caption of KJo's eight-photo birthday special Insta post read, "My brave and resilient mama turns 80 today…. She taught me how to love …how to stand for what I believe in … never apologise or justify myself if I was in the right… never pretend to be anyone I wasn’t …. She is as much my conscience as she is my fashion police …. Also the only person who i am still scared of… I love you mom to the planets and back …. I would never have been able to raise Roohi and Yash without you….. #mymommyhero", wrote Karan along with six red heart emojis.

Right from Hiroo's recent cake-cutting ceremony to his unseen childhood image with his mom, KJo's post featured several unseen and delightful photographs.

He also posted a photo of his late father, Yash Johar who can be seen posing with his mother, Hiroo.

Meanwhile, Karan is currently working on his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. He recently wrapped up the last leg of the film in Kashmir. Karan's much-awaited romantic drama stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra, and is scheduled to hit the screen on July 28.