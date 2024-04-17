Karan Johar drops a mysterious note about not being liked by people, check it out

Karan Johar often drops cryptic notes on Instagram. This time it was about how one should be okay with not being liked by people

Karan Johar is undoubtedly a big name on social media, always speaking his mind openly. Recently, he posted a mysterious message on Instagram, talking about how not everyone is going to like you. He told his followers to be cool with the fact that not everyone will be a fan, and that's okay.

About the cryptic note

On April 17, Karan Johar took to Instagram to drop a mysterious note. The quote that Karan Johar shared in his Instagram story read as follows, “You absolutely HAVE to become ok with not being liked. No matter how loving or kind you are, you will never please your way into collective acceptance. You could be a whole ray of sunshine and people will hate you cuz they're used to rain. Be ok with shining regardless.”

Just two weeks ago, he posted a cryptic message on Instagram Stories, raising questions about the current state of Bollywood. His post hinted at box office performance and the prevailing trends in the industry, leading fans to speculate whether he was targeting someone specific or just commenting on general trends.

Karan Johar posted on his Instagram stories in the morning, subtly but boldly criticizing filmmakers and the current trends in Bollywood. Karan wrote: Bada scale chahiye toh wo banaao. Action chali. Action banaao! Love story chali toh love story banaao! Chick flick hit hui toh wahan jaao! Mausam har hafte badalta hai… conviction har hafte marta hai! Box office hai bhaiya, Instagram reel nahi… 30 second ki trending mein reh jaaoge wahin ke wahin!"

(If you want a big scale, then create this. Action is working. Make action flicks! If a love story works, then make a romantic movie! If a chick flick becomes a hit, then go there! The weather changes every week... conviction dies every week! It's the box office, not Instagram reels... you'll stay in the 30-second trend there.)

About Karan Johar recently

It was around July 2023 when reports surfaced that Karan Johar was planning to turn his ‘Student of the Year’ franchise into a series. It was claimed that the series would premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar, with Shanaya Kapoor making her long-awaited Hindi debut. Now, during the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh, the ace filmmaker spilt the beans about his plans for the third part of the franchise.

While discussing who would take charge of the much-awaited instalment, Karan Johar shared that Reema Maya would direct it. Addressing the audience at CIFF, Johar stated, “Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of Student of the Year. But it will be her way and definitely not mine because if I enter Reema Maya’s world, then I will make it more of an illusion, which is what her name means. I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series.”