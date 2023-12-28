Karan Johar hits back at troll asking him to bring a 'bahu' home for his mother's 'timepass'

On Thursday, December 28, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories to directly address a 'crazy' troll who crossed the line

Karan Johar

Karan Johar is one of the most popular director-producers in Bollywood. The Dharma head unfortunately also receives vicious trolling, something he has addressed many times in plenty of interviews and on his show 'Koffee with Karan'. Most of the time, the successful director pays no heed to trolls, but this time, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories to address a certain comment made by a 'crazy' troll.

On Thursday, December 28, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories to directly address a 'crazy' troll who crossed the line. He said, "Of all the crazy trolls and the abuse and judgement I get about my life choices and my way of being, I find comments like these the most offensive."

Talking about the 'bahu' label, he said, "Firstly, no "bahu" should be a time pass for anyone's mother... a bahu is a label which comes with ridiculous regressive baggage... she is an individual in her own right and can pass her time how she likes personally and professionally... also to everyone I would like to add my mother coparents my children with me and doesn't need any "time pass"... her life is complete by the love we receive from her and do our best to give it back with all our heart! And bringing in a "bahu" Is not an option to whoever is concerned about my relationship status! My children are blessed to have my mother guide us all... and in life if I were to have a partner I would do so to fill my void not anyone else's! Thank you for listening! (sic.)"

Karan Johar's work front

On the work front, Karan Johar has many projects in the pipeline. For starters, he has Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna, and Disha Patani's 'Yodha', which is slated for a March 15, 2024 release. Karan is also producing Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Other projects in his kitty include Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Akshay Kumar's C Sankaran Nair biopic.

Karan Johar is currently engaged in his mega-popular talk show, 'Koffee with Karan', which is in its 8th instalment. His latest guests on the show were none other than the iconic mother-son duo, Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan.