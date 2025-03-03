Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar marked his presence at the Vanity Fair party in Los Angeles that was held after the Oscars ceremony

Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar (Pics/ AFP)

Listen to this article Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi add Bollywood charm to Oscars 2025 after-party x 00:00

After celebrating the best of movies at the Oscars 2025 ceremony, celebs headed to the Vanity Fair party to let loose and celebrate nominees and winners of this year. Among the star-studded guest list, Indian filmmaker Karan Johar was also a part of it. Apart from his, actress and dancer Nora Fatehi also made a sparkling appearance for the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Johar turns heads at Vanity Fair party

Karan Johar turned heads with his bold and stylish outfit by designer Gaurav Gupta. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani director brought his A-game to the event, proving once again that he is a trendsetter in the world of fashion.

A video posted by Diet Sabya on Instagram showcased behind-the-scenes moments of Karan Johar getting ready for the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

For the after-party, the filmmaker chose an all-black tailored suit. He wore a black shirt, paired with a sharp blazer and matching trousers, creating a sleek look. However, the standout detail was the golden accents.

Johar also took to his Instagram Stories to reshare the video.

Nora Fatehi makes dazzling appearance

The actress who is known for her impeccable fashion sense made heads turn like always in a stunning gown. She opted for a golden gown by Oscar de la Renta Her gown was adorned with delicate floral patterns and featured a daring thigh-high slit. It perfectly highlighted her toned figure.

Guneet Monga celebrates Indian heritage

The producer celebrated India in a modern saree. Guneet wore a stunning brown ensemble designed by Manish, seamlessly blending traditional and modern styles. The hand-woven tissue outfit featured a corset paired with a saree, complemented by a corset, a saree drape, and an overcoat. She styled the mocha brown outfit with a clutch and stud earrings from Manish Malhotra’s fine jewelry label.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, Indian filmmaker Guneet Monga also gave fans a glimpse of her Oscars outfit in a video shared by Johar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Monga's short film 'Anuja' was nominated in the Live Action Short category at the Oscars but lost to the Dutch-language film I'm Not a Robot.

Directed by Adam J Graves, Anuja revolves around a nine-year-old girl named Anuja, who works alongside her older sister, Palak, in a back-alley garment factory.

The short film entered the Oscar race after receiving acclaim at prestigious festivals such as the HollyShorts Film Festival, New York Shorts International Film Festival, and Montclair Film Festival. (ANI)