Karan Johar pens long note on punctuality; netizens ask 'who arrived late?'

Karan Johar took to his Instagram to pour his thoughts on 'simple basic manner' of punctuality. In the note he spoke about how people justify tardiness and that there is no excuse to it

Karan Johar

It seems like someone's tardy behaviour has put off filmmaker Karan Johar, so much that he penned a long note on punctuality on his Instagram feed. The film industry is infamously known for artists arriving late on sets with some actors even having admitted to the same during interviews.

Early on Monday, Karan Johar spoke his heart out on the importance of punctuality and how one must leave early, especially in a densely populated country like India. "o…. The wonderful thing about Punctuality is that it doesn’t require a natural talent , a degree or even a parental or an employers sanction…. It’s NOT an art form that we inherit through generations …. It’s simple basic manners….respect for other people’s time and therefore respecting them as well…. Pure unadulterated respect…Landing up 15 minutes late without a murmur of an apology or an overcompensating happy visage reeks of entitlement and defensiveness," he wrote.

"Messaging “ on my way “…. Doesn’t get you off the hook either…. “On my way “…. So ??? You are meant to be … you ain’t doing me any favours honey! And you sending me this message sans details is as ambiguous as a Nolan film," he added.

"Then the worst! “ oh… I forgot!!!! “ why MR president ???? Running a country that keeps you so busy ??? Then the ever poplar one …” too much traffic “ …. Do you live in New Zealand??? No this is INDIA…. Check the populations status baby! We are densely populated…. So here’s what you do…… LEAVE EARLY!!!!! The very very worst one is when they don’t show up and don’t even send a message with a grovelling apology! This last sect of time offenders must me struck off your list forever," the filmmaker concluded with the hashtag Say no to tardy.

Many took to Karan's comment section to agree with him. Ayesha Shroff wrote, "Drives me NUTS!".

Farah Khan Ali wrote, "Totally agree with you Karan but please tell who is this person". Like Ali, many users were intrigued as to who triggered Karan with their tardy behaviour. An Instagram user responded that we might get to know who the person is when Karan's controversial talk show 'Koffee With Karan' is back with a new season.

