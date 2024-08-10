Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > A little dim without dad

A little dim without dad

Updated on: 10 August,2024 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

KJo, who opens comedian Zakir’s new show, reveals his biggest regret is that father Yash Johar couldn’t witness banner’s continued success

A little dim without dad

Karan Johar and Yash Johar

Listen to this article
A little dim without dad
x
00:00

Over the past 26 years, Karan Johar has built a stellar career in films. If he has any regret, it’s that his late producer-father Yash Johar couldn’t witness his success for long. The filmmaker, who is the first guest on Zakir Khan’s new show Aapka Apna Zakir, has opened up about how his father’s journey in the movies prepared him for the industry’s cut-throat nature. “My father turned producer with Dostana [1980]. I’ve witnessed a lot of failures through my father’s journey, and that is when I realised that nothing is easy. I’ve also seen the way the industry reacted to him when a film didn’t work. It was tough to see him go through all that, but it also makes you resilient,” he recalled.


In the episode, Karan also reminisced about how his father would call him his ‘aankhon ka noor’. “My father used to say, ‘You’re so handsome, you should become a hero!’ My mother [Hiroo Johar] used to roll her eyes, saying, ‘Don’t listen to your dad, you have no qualities of a hero.’ Acting wasn’t something I wanted to do, but my father had full conviction in me. When I made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai [1998], he used to take me everywhere and tell everyone, ‘My son is the best director in all of India.’ He left us too soon. My biggest regret is that he wasn’t with me when Dharma Productions was going through its best phase.”




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

karan johar yash johar bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK