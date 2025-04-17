On Thursday, Karan Johar spoke openly about the reason behind his slimmer appearance and clarified that it is not because of any medication

Karan Johar

Listen to this article Karan Johar BREAKS SILENCE on Ozempic rumours: ‘Have lost my weight the right way’ x 00:00

Karan Johar has been making headlines for his noticeable weight loss in recent months. With pictures of his drastic transformation going viral on social media, speculations around him taking Ozempic have been creating quite a buzz. Now, Karan Johar has finally cleared the air around the rumours regarding his weight loss. On Thursday, Johar went live on Instagram for an #AskKJo session, just a day before the release of his highly anticipated film Kesari Chapter 2, and spoke openly about the reason behind his slimmer appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Johar shuts Ozempic rumours

When asked by a fan how he lost so much weight, the director reportedly replied, "That's a lot of work, and it's not medication like the rumour suggests." He further continued and shared, "I want to tell you I am in the pink of health. I've never felt happier, lighter on my feet. I've lost my weight the right way. I ideally wake up with a spring in my step, and I feel ready to work with new zest and zeal. So, yeah, I love it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

About Karan’s Ozempic rumours

Johar has been grabbing eyeballs since last year for his transformed physique. Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic have been in the news lately, especially after rumours surfaced on the internet about his drastic transformation—fueled further when his close friend, Maheep Kapoor, criticized the use of such drugs on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Earlier in March, during the IIFA event, Karan also spoke about his fitness journey and revealed that the drastic results were due to his healthy weight loss and diet choices. "It's about being healthy, eating well, exercising, and just doing your best to look good," said Johar while interacting with the media.

Did Jr NTR take Ozempic?

Earlier yesterday, a source close to Jr NTR also opened up about the rumours of him taking Ozempic. HT quoted a source saying, "NTR is healthy and not on Ozempic, if that is what is being asked." The source further shared, "He is fine and has been following a new diet. He has been working on his next film with filmmaker Prashanth Neel, and for his role in it, he has adopted a new fitness regime since February. The transformation is a result of that."

Karan Johar’s work front

On the work front, Karan is all set for the release of Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar. The film will hit theatres on April 18. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film also stars Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan in crucial roles. The first part of the film, Kesari, starred Parineeti Chopra and revolved around the valor of 21 Sikh soldiers in the 1897 battle.