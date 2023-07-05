Karan Johar in his live session indicates ‘surprise appearances' in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. His response generated a lot of discussion about SRK's cameo in the film

Netizens speculates SRK's cameo in Karan Johar's RRKPK. (Pic-Instagram)

Listen to this article Karan Johar talks about 3 special surprises in RRKPK, netizens speculate SRK's cameo x 00:00

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's trailer, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was finally unveiled yesterday. Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after seven years makes this film much more significant for him. Shah Rukh Khan was expected to make a cameo appearance in the flick. The fact that Shah Rukh released the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser added fuel to the fire. Karan Johar has officially addressed the rumours, clarifying whether or not Shah Rukh would appear in the film. He also revealed further details about surprise ‘cameos' in the film.

Karan Johar went live on Instagram on Tuesday evening to connect with fans about his film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. When one of the fans questioned if he was in the film, he said, "Fortunately for all of you, I'm not in the film." He went on to say that no one could play Rocky and Rani better than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt."They were just like made for this film," Karan Johar stated during the live stream. KJo was also questioned if Shah Rukh Khan is in the film, to which he answered, "No, Shah Rukh is not there in the film." He did, however, add that they have SRK's blessings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Johar in his live session did give some indications about ‘surprise appearances' in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. He stated, "There are three surprise cameos in the movie. I’m not revealing any of the names."This response generated a lot of discussion about SRK's cameo in the film. Fans also questioned Karan Johar when he will make a film starring Shah Rukh Khan, to which Karan Johar responded., "When Shah Rukh agrees to make a movie with me."

Meanwhile, on June 20, Shah Rukh Khan released the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser, celebrating Karan Johar's 25th year in the industry. He stated, "Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew…"