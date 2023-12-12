Karan Johar to produce romcom with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor? Here's what we know

If reports are to be believed, Karan Johar is all set to work with yet another star kid duo. The filmmaker is all set to produce a rom-com for Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi Kapoor

In Pic: Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Karan Johar

Karan Johar has always been blamed for promoting nepotism, but the filmmaker has never paid attention to such allegations. He has always done what he felt was right, and now, if reports are to be believed, the director-producer is all set to work with yet another star kid duo. According to reports in Pinkvilla, Karan Johar is all set to produce a rom-com for Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi Kapoor.

According to the portal quoted, a source close to the development has revealed that the film is going to be a romantic comedy. As per the information, Karan Johar feels that the film should be an OTT release.

“It’s being planned as a direct-to-digital project to be produced by his digital wing, Dharmatics. The film will go on floors next year and will be directed by Shauna Gautam. The makers are in talks with a leading OTT player for streaming rights,” the source shared.

The source further revealed, “It’s one of those romantic comedies that Hindi Cinema is known for. However, Karan and co. feel that the palette of narrative fits better for the OTT than the big screen. It’s planned and will be executed as an OTT original.”

This will be the second film for both newcomers. Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently working on 'Sarzameen,' which is in the pre-production stage, while Khushi Kapoor had her first release, 'The Archies.

A heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s, ‘The Archies’ draws viewers into the lives of a beloved group of teenagers. The film is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the highly anticipated film exclusively released on Netflix worldwide on December 7, 2023.

Karan Johar, on the other hand, has recently tasted success with her latest release film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is about a unique love story between a colourful yet dimwitted Punjabi lad and an educated and confident Bengali girl. In addition to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the current blockbuster offers a superb supporting cast that includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, and others.