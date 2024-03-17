Breaking News
Karan Johar wishes his 'darling' Shweta Bachchan a very 'Happy Birthday'
Karan Johar wishes his ‘darling’ Shweta Bachchan a very ‘Happy Birthday’

Updated on: 17 March,2024 12:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Karan Johar shared an old image to wish Shweta Bachchan on her birthday

Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan is celebrating her birthday today, and as an inseparable part of the Bachchan Parivaar turns a year older, her childhood friend Karan Johar shared an old image to wish her on her special day.


Today, while wishing Shweta Bachchan a very happy birthday, Karan wrote a long note. The filmmaker shared, “My best childhood memories have been with @shwetabachchan and @bachchan …. AB Junior tied us to a tree in Madh Island ( as a prank) and that began a lifelong journey of family, love and friendship….My mother has always said that Shweta is the daughter she never had and she will always be the sister I so needed ….I love you Shweta …. Thank you for springing into action as a Bua to my bachas as they were brought into this world …With all your quirks and hysterias I love you …. You are entertaining and loving in equal measure … today on your milestone birthday I wish you a decade of joy and happiness ….You have raised the most beautiful and well-mannered children and are as inspiration to me as a parent …Love you! Now and forever Happy birthday my darling !!!


 
 
 
 
 
Karan Johar's absence from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding 

Karan Johar recently made headlines as he was absent from the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. While the who's-who of Bollywood was seen at the extravaganza, Karan Johar was absent from the festivity. From Shah Rukh Khan to Kareena Kapoor to Saif Ali Khan to Ananya Panday, Bollywood celebrities had marked their presence at the event with several also putting up performances.

According to a report in India Today, Karan Johar was invited to the wedding and was even scheduled to dance on stage for the soon-to-be-wed couple. He was supposed to perform along with friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. However, Johar was down with fever and throat ache at the last minute. So the 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' director decided to stay back in Mumbai and look after his health.

Karan Johar on the work front

After 7 years Karan Johar donned the director's hat with the much-loved film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

