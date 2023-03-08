Karan Kundrra's latest tweet leaves 'TejRan' fans confused

The couple started their love journey at the 'Bigg Boss' house and have garnered a huge fan following, named the 'TejRan' fanclub. The couple did not shy away from posting about their relationship on their socials. The tweet made by Karan read, "na teri shaan kam hoti.. na rutba ghata hota.. jo ghamand mein kaha.. wahi hass ke kaha hota…"

Pic/ Karan Kundrra's Twitter

Bigg Boss 15 star Karan Kundrra recentely took to his Twitter feed and dropped a tweet with a small poem as a cryptic note. The tweet is said to be an indirect jab at the 'Naagin 6' star Tejasswi Prakash who was seen in the 'Bigg Boss' house with Karan Kundrra.

The couple started their love journey at the 'Bigg Boss' house and have garnered a huge fan following, named the 'TejRan' fanclub. The couple did not shy away from posting about their relationship on their socials. The tweet made by Karan read, "na teri shaan kam hoti.. na rutba ghata hota.. jo ghamand mein kaha.. wahi hass ke kaha hota…"

na teri shaan kam hoti..

na rutba ghata hota..

jo ghamand mein kaha..

wahi hass ke kaha hota… — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) March 7, 2023

The tweet has left the TejRan fan club wondering if the couple is going through a tough phase in their relationship.

“No but dude why you don’t you call her and talk to her instead of coming to Twitter to shade her???" one of the fans wrote.

"Only ultra legends knows what he is trying to say here. He is hurt. We love u kk" wrote another user.

The fiasco has lead the 'TejRan' fanclub to believe that the couple has parted ways and will soon make an official announcement.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6. The actress is the winner of Bigg Boss 15 and has been seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The actress has also received a Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the Best Actor in a Television Series on February 21.