Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Review: A cringe affair at best

A still from Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

TV Series: Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

On: Colors

Cast: Gashmeer Mahajani, Reem Sameer Sheikh, Karan Kundrra

Rating: 1.5/5

There is fundamentally nothing wrong with making an adaptation, provided it matches the original or surpasses it. However, Yash A and Mamta Patnaik’s production seems like a sasta version of a Balaji production. For the uninitiated, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is an adaptation of the hit American series, The Vampire Diaries, starring Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, and Paul Wesley. The Colors show is almost a carbon copy of the original series, albeit with one difference. This one is about two werewolf brothers fighting for the same woman.

One would think if they are adapting the show, why not make it all about vampires, instead of attempting to make a poorly constructed VFX-heavy show about shapeshifting werewolves? Well, back in 2010, Ekta Kapoor — inspired by Twilight and The Vampire Diaries franchise — had released a show called Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. Since the concept of vampires had already been explored, guess the writers decided to twist it with werewolves.

Before diving deep into everything that went wrong in the 52-episode series that has launched only seven episodes so far, here are a few things we liked that are true to Indian television. Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Sameer Sheikh make an honest effort to elevate the script with their performances. While Mahajani doesn’t manage to ace the semi-transformation (where only their eyes and facial expressions change), he is spot-on in the emotional scenes. Karan Kundrra, who probably has over a decade-long experience, is just about passable in this one. The series seems more like a musical, which we are not complaining about. The choreography, song selection, picturisation and setting are perfect.

You cannot help comparing the show to the original, but by the fourth episode, when you have thoroughly invested in the world of the fictitious town of Landsdale, you notice the heavy-handed dialogues that don’t take the narrative ahead. The transition between scenes, especially when they run at werewolf speed, has noticeable gaps when patched together. In a scene where time is frozen and the world stands still, you can still see the cast in the background moving and mouthing words. The storyline, which is supposed to focus on werewolves, keeps showing the shapeshifters as bloodthirsty. In fact, there is a scene that shows Kundrra running into the woods with a glass of blood. Did the makers forget that the story is about werewolves and not vampires?

Since they didn’t deviate much from the original story, you would think there is some hope considering the original was a hit. When stories do not work, the chemistry between lead pairs is put to the test. Sadly, Mahajani and Sheikh exhibit no passion or longing; they seem better suited as siblings. The chemistry quotient is much worse with Kundrra, but we are hoping it develops as the story goes ahead. Another thing that left us ROFL was when actors had lasers shooting out of their eyes to depict how they erased memories. While vampires can be seen under the sun — as shown in the Twilight saga — here, a werewolf’s skin is highlighted in obscure lighting during the solar eclipse.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is indeed a disappointing fare and does no justice to the original, but here’s hoping they pick up after a few episodes. Or, like me, you can go and watch the rerun of The Vampire Diaries instead.