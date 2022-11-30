×
Breaking News
New Delhi: AAP candidate booked for flaunting revolver while dancing
Lalu to undergo kidney transplant on December 5: Tejashwi
Taliban: At least 10 killed by bombing of religious school
Author-director of Kannada play on Tipu Sultan receives death threats
Mumbai: BEST announces new ‘super saver’ travel plans for commuters

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Karan Singh Chhabra gets a taste of Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurranas sense of humour

Karan Singh Chhabra gets a taste of Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana's sense of humour

Updated on: 30 November,2022 06:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The actor was hosting the red-carpet event at the recently concluded ‘IFFI 2022’

Karan Singh Chhabra gets a taste of Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana's sense of humour

Pic Courtesy: PR


This year’s IFFI has been in the news for more reasons than one. Considered as one of Asia s biggest film festivals, this year saw the festival in its 53rd year. This year’s festival got started on November 20 and got concluded on November 28.


Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit, Shalin fight over the topic of 'mental health'



During the festival’s closing ceremony in Goa, actor Karan Singh Chhabra got an opportunity to host the prestigious red carpet with celebrities across the world. During the red-carpet event, he got a chance to interact with celebs like Akshay Kumar, Aayushmann Khurana, Rana Daggupati, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chillar, Khushbu Sundar, with whom he played many games.


Recalling the red-carpet experience, Karan said, "It is indeed an honor to be selected by the Govt. Of India and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for hosting at this prestigious international event.  I tried my level best to keep up the fun quotient at the red carpet. Akshay Kumar paaji pulled my leg and said ‘Tu hamesha mere saath crorepati game kyun khelta hai?’. And Ayushman Khurana told that in Goa he never worn so many clothes! Looking at their spontaneous sense of humor, I just could not stop laughing”.

Also Read: REVEALED: What Varun Dhawan spoke about Kriti Sanon-Prabhas dating 'rumour'

Karan Singh Chhabra was last seen in the recently released Tamanna Bhatia starrer ‘Babli Bouncer’.

 

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Akshay Kumar IFFI IFFI 2022 bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz Bollywood Breaking News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK