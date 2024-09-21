Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan received a special wish from her sister and 90s icon Karisma Kapoor, who shared rare childhood pictures on Instagram

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her birthday on September 21. She received a special wish from her sister and 90s icon Karisma Kapoor, who shared rare childhood pictures on Instagram. The photographs are from Kareena’s birthday celebration when she was 4 years old.

Karisma shares heartfelt birthday wish for Kareena

Karisma wrote, “Celebrating you always from 4th to 44th together forever. Happy birthday to the best sister love you mostest. (Don’t miss mother and daughter’s Lady Di-inspired hairstyle)”

Kareena’s sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan also shared a post on Instagram with the caption, “Whether it’s work or play no-one does it better than you @kareenakapoorkhan Happy birthday bebo bhabhi love always.”

Kareena Kapoor rings in 44th birthday in style

Kareena Kapoor is poised to celebrate her 44th birthday, and the excitement is palpable. In anticipation of her special day, the star took to Instagram to share a series of stunning images that captured her celebratory spirit. In a carousel of three captivating pictures, Kareena showcased her iconic style, beginning with a candid black-and-white shot of herself surrounded by balloons. She followed this with another monochrome image that offered a sneak peek of her glamorous outfit. The highlight, however, was the third image, where she dazzled in a striking red off-shoulder dress paired with elegant heels, exuding birthday allure. The actress captioned the post simply, "Bringing in my birthday.”

Kareena Kapoor’s acting front

Kareena's birthday is set to be a significant milestone, especially as 2024 marks an exciting year for her. The Bollywood superstar marked 25 years in the entertainment industry and was also honoured with her very own film festival, currently in theatres. Her iconic films such as ‘Chameli’, ‘Asoka’, and ‘Omkara’ are a part of it. In addition to the recent release of her film, 'The Buckingham Murders', directed by Hansal Mehta, the actress will soon star in 'Singham Again', slated for release in November. This action-packed film, directed by Rohit Shetty, features a star-studded ensemble including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.