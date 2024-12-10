Kareena Kapoor Khan, ever radiant, donned a red suit paired with her signature smoky-eye makeup. A video of the actress after reaching Delhi to meet PM Modi is going viral

Kareena Kapoor Khan Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article 'Attitude': Kareena Kapoor asking ‘How long to PM’s residence’ while chewing gum makes the internet LOL x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan along with the Kapoor clan jetted off to New Delhi today for a special meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The purpose of the meeting is to reportedly invite PM Modi to the centenary celebrations of the legendary Raj Kapoor, one of the most influential figures in Indian cinema.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘How long to PM’s residence’

Besides Kareena, Ranbir Kapoor and his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Anissa Malhotra, along with Aadar's father, Manoj Jain, also made the trip. The family members were seen dressed in fashionable yet elegant outfits. Kareena Kapoor Khan, ever radiant, donned a red suit paired with her signature smoky-eye makeup. A video of the actress after reaching Delhi is going viral where she can be seen chewing gum and asking how long will it take to reach the PM’s residence. Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Netizens reacted to the video after it surfaced on social media. One user wrote, “Looks so cute and frustrated at the same time just love Bebo.” Another simply commented, “Attitude” referencing her dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… One user added, “Bol to aise rahi jaise PM residence na iske abba ks ghar ho.”

Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary

As the centenary celebrations of Raj Kapoor approaches, the Kapoor family is gearing up to pay tribute to the late actor-director, who is often referred to as "India's Greatest Showman."

On December 4, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share details of the grand celebrations. She invited fans to join in a special screening of Raj Kapoor's most iconic films, which will take place from December 13 to 15, 2024, across 40 cities and 135 cinemas nationwide.

"His legacy lives on. We are so proud to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of my grandfather, India's Greatest Showman, Raj Kapoor. Join us from Dec 13-15, 2024, on a nostalgic journey through his most iconic films, screening in 40 cities and 135 cinemas," Kareena wrote on Instagram.

About the Raj Kapoor Film Festival

The screenings will be held at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis cinemas, with the added gesture of ticket prices set at a symbolic Rs 100. This unique film festival will showcase a total of 10 films starring Raj Kapoor, including timeless classics such as 'Aag', 'Barsaat', 'Awaara', 'Shree 420', and 'Mera Naam Joker'. These films, which have left an indelible mark on both Indian and global cinema, will be restored for modern-day audiences.

Beginning his career as a child actor in 'Inquilab' (1935), Raj Kapoor's breakthrough role came in 'Neel Kamal' (1947). He went on to create an extraordinary body of work as a director, actor, and producer, founding RK Films in 1948.

His iconic movies such as 'Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai', 'Bobby', and 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' continue to be celebrated for their artistic vision and social relevance.