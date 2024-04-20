Babita Kapoor turns a year older today. On her birthday, her daughters Karisma and Kareena took to social media to wish her

L-Jeh Ali Khan; R-Karisma Kapoor with Babita

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor wish mother Babita on her birthday; Tim and Jeh make special artwork for granny x 00:00

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's mother Babita turned a year older today. On her birthday, the Kapoor sisters took to social media to wish the former actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram feed to share a string of pictures. The first picture sees Kareena's elder son Taimur making a greeting card for his grandmother. The second image features a completed, decoared card. In the third picture, Jeh is seen scribbling on his own car. The fourth photo showcases Jeh's finished creation. Finally, the last photo in the series is a nostalgic throwback picture of Kareena with her mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside the series of pictures, Kareena captioned, "Happy Birthday to our world. My mother (red heart emojis).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Karisma Kapoor on the other hand shared a throwback picture with her mother. In the picture, a baby Karism acan beseen posing alng with a stunning looking Babita Sharing the picture, she wrote, "हैप्पी बर्थडे टू यू gorgeous mama. OG Sunita forever (My hair accessory though)"

Commenting on the post, Kareena wrote, "acha now i know how you and me are so hot (laugh emoticon)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Babita was born as Babita Shivdasani on April 20, 1948. Her father, actor Hari Shivdasani, hailed from a Hindu Sindhi family migrated from Pakistan to India after the partition and her mother was a British Christian.

Babita's sister Meena Advani is the owner of the popular automobile company Powermaster Engineers. The legendary actress Sadhana is Babita's first cousin.

Babita appeared in 19 films from 1966 (her debut year) to 1973. Although her first Bollywood release was the 1966 film Dus Lakh, she had initially signed Raaz opposite Rajesh Khanna, which hit screens a year later. Her biggest box office successes were Dus Lakh with Sanjay Khan, Ek Shriman Ek Shrimati and Haseena Maan Jayegi (1968), (with her future uncle-in-law Shashi Kapoor), Farz, Banphool and Ek Hasina Do Diwane with Jeetendra, Doli with Rajesh Khanna, Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai (1969) (with her uncle-in-law Shammi Kapoor), Kismat with Biswajeet and Kab? Kyoon? Aur Kahan? (1970) with Dharmendra.

Babita and Randhir Kapoor tied the knot on November 6, 1971. They have two daughters, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who turned out to be successful actresses in their own right.