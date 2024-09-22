Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Akshay Kumar to Katrina Kaif heres how Bollywood wished Kareena Kapoor on her 44th birthday

Akshay Kumar to Katrina Kaif, here's how Bollywood wished Kareena Kapoor on her 44th birthday

Updated on: 22 September,2024 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Among the warm wishes, her sister Karisma Kapoor took to social media to share rare childhood photographs along with a touching birthday note

Pictures Courtesy/Instagram account

Listen to this article
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is celebrating her 44th birthday today, and several B'town celebs have sent her warm wishes. Known for her iconic roles and stunning beauty, Kareena, often called 'Bebo,' has won hearts for over 20 years.


Among the warm wishes, her sister Karisma Kapoor took to social media to share rare childhood photographs along with a touching birthday note.



Karisma's tribute stood out as she posted unseen pictures from their childhood, expressing their deep bond, "Celebrating you always from 4th to 44th together forever. Happy birthday to the best sister love you mostest. (Don't miss mother and daughter's Lady Di inspired hairstyle)."


 
 
 
 
 
Sara Ali Khan also shared a cute picture on Instagram, featuring herself, brother Ibrahim, their father Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena. She wrote, "May you continue shining and inspiring. Can't wait to have our pumpkin lunch together soonest."

Sara Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan also took to her Instagram account to share a couple of pictures. Along with the picture, Soha added a sweet caption that read, "Whether its work or play no-one does it better than you @kareenakapoorkhan Happy birthday bebo bhabhi. Love always (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
Katrina Kaif posted a lovely picture of Kareena in a saree with the caption, "Happiest Birthday to the forever inspiration @KareenaKapoorKhan" with heart emojis.

Katrina Kaif

Rhea Kapoor shared a behind-the-scenes video from a shoot and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the OG queeeen and my veere forever @KareenaKapoorKhan."

Sonam Kapoor shared a sweet picture of herself and Kareena smiling together, with the message, "Happy birthday Bebo."

Sonam Kapoor

Akshay Kumar also posted a picture from their film Good Newwz on Instagram, writing, "Only 'good newwz' and great laughs with you. Happy Birthday Bebo. Wishing you the best always."

Akshay Kumar

Rakul Preet Singh added her own birthday message, writing, "Happy birthday to the one and only diva @kareenakapoorkhan, the OG, the rockstar!! You inspire in so many ways. Here's wishing you a year filled with lots of work, travel and food."

Rakul Preet Singh

Kajol shared an adorable picture of herself with Kareena, and both stars looked happy as they posed for the camera, adding to the flurry of love and wishes for the birthday girl.

Kajol

This year marks a significant milestone for Kareena, as she recently celebrated 25 years in the film industry and launched a film festival named in her honour.

The actress has also been in the spotlight for her latest project, 'The Buckingham Murders', directed by Hansal Mehta.

The Buckingham Murders' was released in theaters on September 13.

The mysterious drama revolves around sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam.The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Looking ahead, she is set to star in 'Singham Again', an action-packed film directed by Rohit Shetty, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh, slated for release in November.

Akshay Kumar karisma kapoor Kareena Kapoor soha ali khan rhea kapoor sonam kapoor katrina kaif sara ali khan Rakul Preet Singh kajol

