Breaking News
Mumbai: All you need to know about the BKC pod taxis is mapped HERE
Mumbai: THIS is the reason why you see wrong vehicles on JJ flyover or BKC connector
Mumbai: BJP to push Rs 27,334 crore projects before BMC polls
South Mumbai residents can't sleep because of THIS reason
Devendra Fadnavis promises new trains for Mumbai, mega rail projects on track
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Only baby Jeh is allowed to steal mom Kareena Kapoor Khans Filmfare trophy see pics

Only baby Jeh is allowed to steal mom Kareena Kapoor Khan's Filmfare trophy - see pics

Updated on: 02 December,2024 04:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Bollywood actress and diva Kareena Kapoor won the Filmfare award for Netflix's thriller film ' Jaane Jaan' and the actress shared a photo where her son Jeh was seen flaunting the award

Only baby Jeh is allowed to steal mom Kareena Kapoor Khan's Filmfare trophy - see pics

pic/instagram

Listen to this article
Only baby Jeh is allowed to steal mom Kareena Kapoor Khan's Filmfare trophy - see pics
x
00:00

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan said that the award she got for her work “Jaane Jaan” is her son Taimur Ali Khan’s, who was seen posing with it in pictures shared by the actress.  


Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of photographs of Taimur wearing his blanket over his head and holding on to the award.


“He thinks it’s his but of course it is … #mera (my) Jaane Jaan,” she wrote as the caption.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Talking about the film “Jaane Jaan”, which is a mystery thriller film, is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.The film is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino, which had earlier been made into the 2012 South Korean film Perfect Number by Bang Eun-jin.

It stars Kareena as a single mother involved in a murder, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

On the personal front, Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, after a widely followed romance, which started while shooting for the film “Tashan” in 2007. They welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016 and Jeh, their second child, in 2021.

Recently, the actress shared a photo of herself relaxing by the poolside with her pet dog Elvis.

She dropped a candid click where she is seen soaking up the sun, enjoying quality time with her furry friend. Alongside the photo, Khan wrote, “Say Hi to Elvis,” followed by heart emoji.

On the professional front, Kareena, who is the younger sister of actress Karisma Kapoor is riding high on the success of her recent release, “Singham Again," where she reprised her role as Avni.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff. Her film “The Buckingham Murders” recently had its digital premiere.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kareena Kapoor taimur ali khan Filmfare filmfare awards bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK