Kareena Kapoor Khan is ready for Monday, posts flawless no makeup face on Instagram

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for for being a social media butterfly. From sharing moments with her hubby to milestones of her sons, 'Poo' does not shy away from updating her fans about the details of her life. Today, the actor took to her Instagram feed as she shared a picture of herself looking flawless with no makeup. Kapoor opted for a white vest with a denim blue sleeveless jacket and some gold bangles. In the caption, Bebo wrote, "Hello Monday... lets see what you got in store for me (wink emoji)"

Fans took to the comments section to extend their support for the actor.

A fan wrote, "No one like BEBO"

Another wrote, "Her natural beauty >>"

Meanwhile, on May 7, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan stepped out for a dinner date in the city. Both actors enjoy a massive fan following and often get mobbed in public places. Last night, as Kareena got off the car and made her way to the restaurant she was taken aback by women who wanted to touch her hands. Kareena politely refused but smiled and waved at the lady before walking away.

A paparazzo took to their Instagram feed to share a video of Saif and Kareena arriving for their dinner date at a posh restaurant in the city. While Saif kept it casual in a grey t-shirt and denim, Kareena looked stunning as ever in a neon green top with yellow prints and black pants. As soon as the actress stepped out of her car, her security guided her to the restaurant. However, an elderly lady tried to force a handshake on Kareena and could be heard saying, "Ek baar haath lagane do". The 'Jab We Met' star was a little startled by this encounter. She politely declined the request but nodded and waved at the lady before walking away.