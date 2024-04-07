Breaking News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Updated on: 07 April,2024 12:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in 'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released film ‘Crew’ was spotted with her girl gang - Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora for a dinner party at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s residence in Mumbai. The squad is a perfect example of friends who slay together, stay together. 


Kareena wore a beautiful co-ord set. Dressed in a mint green shirt and off-white coloured flared pants with a contrasting pink-hued neck piece. For her outing, she went for a no-makeup look and a sleek top knot bun look.


Karisma made a stunning appearance in a summer-ready printed midi dress featuring a multi-coloured abstract pattern.


Malaika opted for a sleeveless white corseted blouse with a plunging neckline that she paired with black leather pants.

Amrita Arora, on the other hand, aced the co-ord set look. She wore a pink-hued oversized blazer, a matching waistcoat, and shorts.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, Kareena was recently seen in 'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air "bada**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.

She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. The third installment of the super-hit franchise is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. 

Kareena will also be seen in ‘The Buckingham Murders’ directed by Hansal Mehta. 

Karisma is garnering apperception for her performance in 'Murder Mubarak', which also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, and Tara Alisha Berry. 

(With inputs from ANI)

