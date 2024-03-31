In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Malaika Arora got candid about the changing trends in fashion and more.

Fashionista, fitness enthusiast, and entrepreneur Malaika Arora made a splash on the runway at Godrej L’Affaire as she walked the ramp for her brand - The Lable Life. A hit among fashion insiders, the brand is known for its chic yet accessible style. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Malaika got candid about the changing trends in fashion and more.

Growing up, fashion has always been a form of self-expression for Malaika. She recalls, “I was drawn to its power to convey emotions, attitudes, and cultural influences. It's like wearable art that allows me to showcase my personality and creativity.”

Malaika has turned showstopper for scores of designers over the years. A paparazzi favourite, she commands attention at any public appearance. But does the icon get nervous in anticipation? She answers, “I've learned to channel ‘nervous’ energy into ‘excitement.’ Deep breathing, positive affirmations, and visualising success are some of the techniques I use to tackle nerves and focus on delivering my best.”

As an OG fashionista from the 90s, Malaika says the evolution of fashion has been fascinating. Explaining her take on the transition in the arena, she says, “From the minimalistic chic to the bold, expressive trends of today, it's been quite a ride. A significant one has been the advent of inclusivity and diversity, both in terms of representation and design aesthetics, which I wholeheartedly embrace.”

Fashion is more accessible now. However, back in the day when there was no social media, “staying ahead of trends required a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of fashion's cyclical nature,” says Malaika.

The style editor asserts, “It involved immersing myself in various cultural influences, from magazines and runways to street style and travel experiences. Networking with industry insiders and trusting my instincts also played pivotal roles in staying ahead of the curve.”

Malaika Arora, who is a fitness practitioner has taken the internet by storm with her age-defying looks and always maintaining a youthful appearance. She emphasises that consistency is key.

‘I prioritise hydration, both internally through plenty of water and externally with skincare routines. Regular exercise and a balanced diet also play crucial roles. However, it is a positive mindset that adds an inner glow that no beauty product can replicate,” she avers.

“Health became a priority for me when I realised its profound impact on overall well-being. As a fitness enthusiast, I understand the importance of nurturing the body, mind, and soul. It's not just about looking good but feeling energised and empowered from within,” adds Malaika.

Malaika, who dons multiple hats is also a mother. However, she doesn’t let the additional identity interfere with her original self. The diva advises moms to embrace their journey and celebrate their body’s incredible strength. “Experiment with styles that make you feel confident and comfortable. Don't be afraid to explore new trends or adapt your existing wardrobe to suit your evolving lifestyle. Remember, confidence is the best accessory,” she shares.

On a parting note, Malaika states that her association with The Label Life as a style editor has been a delightful journey. “The brand resonates with my style ethos, focusing on elevating wardrobe essentials for everyday smart dressing.”

Speaking about her collaboration with Godrej L’Affaire, she says, “Over the years, I have been witnessing how it has gone about creating a niche for itself in experiential space. A platform that brings together like-minded brands and enables them to engage with the right audience.”

“I found a perfect synergy to showcase our SS’24 collection. Hence when they approached me for the runway showcase of our collection, I thought it would be the best strategic collaboration for us,” Malaika concludes.