Malaika looked splendid in a white co-ord set, while Arbaaz kept it casual in a dark blue ensemble. Sshura on the other hand, looked chic in a black strapless jumpsuit.

Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Malaika Arora meets ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura for a dinner date x 00:00

Bollywood fashionista Malaika Arora reunited with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan for a dinner date at Bastian restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. Also in attendance was Arbaaz’s wife Sshura Khan, father Salim Khan, and Malaika’s mother Joyce. Indeed it was a family affair. For the occasion, Malaika looked splendid in a white co-ord set, while Arbaaz kept it casual in a dark blue ensemble. Sshura on the other hand, looked chic in a black strapless jumpsuit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor

Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor. They have been together for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan

Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They are parents to son Arhaan Khan, who is 20 years old. The two divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Arbaaz-Sshura Wedding

Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot in 2023, in an intimate nikah ceremony at his sister Alprita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. Sshura is a makeup artist by profession. Actors Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Shura.

Malaika's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' season 11 alongside Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan. She also turned showstopper for Anushree Reddy at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI earlier this month.

Anushree described the collection as the “perfect ode to the summer bride.” The collection featured zardozi, resham thread work, and gota-patti and the colour palette parallels the hues of Nizam's court featuring rich jewel tones such as lustrous gold, azure blues, and verdant greens along with delicate pastels like rose and yellow. From lehngas to flowing organza saris, every piece dripped of feminity. Malaika said, “It was such a beautiful collection. It feels like spring is here. Everything looks fresh and prettiness. All the pieces were timeless.”

(With inputs from Agencies)