Breaking News
Akasa Air goes international
Shiv Sena (UBT) targets BJP’s Gujarat shift, unleashes ‘Maharashtra Swabhiman’ fury
Prakash Ambedkar to form new anti-BJP front
After US, UN sounds alarm on Indian LS elections
OpenAI reveals Voice Engine; won't yet publicly release AI voice-cloning tech
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Malaika Arora meets ex husband Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura for a dinner date
<< Back to Elections 2024

Malaika Arora meets ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura for a dinner date

Updated on: 30 March,2024 09:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Malaika looked splendid in a white co-ord set, while Arbaaz kept it casual in a dark blue ensemble. Sshura on the other hand, looked chic in a black strapless jumpsuit. 

Malaika Arora meets ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura for a dinner date

Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Malaika Arora meets ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura for a dinner date
x
00:00

Bollywood fashionista Malaika Arora reunited with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan for a dinner date at Bastian restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. Also in attendance was Arbaaz’s wife Sshura Khan, father Salim Khan, and Malaika’s mother Joyce. Indeed it was a family affair. For the occasion, Malaika looked splendid in a white co-ord set, while Arbaaz kept it casual in a dark blue ensemble. Sshura on the other hand, looked chic in a black strapless jumpsuit. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor

Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor. They have been together for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan

Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They are parents to son Arhaan Khan, who is 20 years old. The two divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Arbaaz-Sshura Wedding

Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot in 2023, in an intimate nikah ceremony at his sister Alprita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. Sshura is a makeup artist by profession. Actors Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Shura.

Malaika's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' season 11 alongside Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan. She also turned showstopper for Anushree Reddy at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI earlier this month. 

Anushree described the collection as the “perfect ode to the summer bride.” The collection featured zardozi, resham thread work, and gota-patti and the colour palette parallels the hues of Nizam's court featuring rich jewel tones such as lustrous gold, azure blues, and verdant greens along with delicate pastels like rose and yellow. From lehngas to flowing organza saris, every piece dripped of feminity. Malaika said, “It was such a beautiful collection. It feels like spring is here. Everything looks fresh and prettiness. All the pieces were timeless.”

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

malaika arora arjun kapoor Arbaaz Khan salim khan Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK