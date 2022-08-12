Kareena Kapoor Khan praises Vijay Varma's latest look; congratulates him for 'Darlings'

Vijay Varma has been receiving great reviews from the audience and the critics for his performance in 'Darlings' where he shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah

Vijay Varma/ Instagram

While Vijay Varma has been receiving hate for his character of Hamza from 'Darlings', on other hand, the audience is immensely impressed by his amazing performance. But the biggest review for the actor came when his 'Devotion of Suspect X' costar Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a comment, praising him.

When Vijay posted some really dashing pictures in a black and white tuxedo paired with black pants and black shoes, he received a comment from Kareena Kapoor Khan who is his costar in his upcoming 'Devotion of Suspect X'.

While commenting on the picture Kareena wrote - "Very fancy ...in a bow tie congratulation on the movieeee"

With 'Darlings' now released on an OTT platform, Vijay also has an exciting slate of projects ahead including, 'Devotion of Suspect X' with Kareena Kapoor Khan, 'Dahaad' with Sonakshi Sinha, 'Mirzapur 3' and Sumit Saxena's untitled next.