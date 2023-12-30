Kareena Kapoor’s elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, has garnered more attention than many established actors in the industry

In Pic: Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor reveals Taimur's reaction to getting papped every day: 'He keeps asking, ‘Am I VIP?’ x 00:00

Kareena Kapoor’s elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, has garnered more attention than many established actors in the industry. Taimur has become the paparazzi’s favourite, getting clicked on almost every time he goes out. For a child to receive this much attention is not normal. In a recent interview with Forbes India, Kareena opened up about how she deals with all of this.



In the conversation, the actress shared that now the little one is used to the idea of the paparazzi, but in the beginning, it was difficult for her to make him understand everything. The actress said, “I think now, he is obviously used to it. But it’s difficult because… I mean if you kind of tell him that ‘hide your face, don’t do this, don’t do that’, I think that would be too much. In a way we have explained him that they are clicking you picture because your parents are actors, your parents are famous. You are not”

Kareena further added that being clicked multiple times always made Taimur feel the urge to ask if he is a VIP. Kareena added, “So, he keeps asking me that, ‘Am I VIP?’ and I am like ‘no, you are not. Maybe your parents are… I don’t know. But you are not, you are nothing’

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress further revealed how she and Saif decided to deal with it and said, "Of course, it was harrowing. But I think the best thing and the best advice that Saif and me decided was just put our head down and walk. Saying ki ‘yeh mat karo, wo mat karo’...I think it gets everybody into a tizz. It's more attention on the child. The child kind of gets like 'kya ho raha hai'. So now he's pretty okay with head down and walk.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was most recently seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan. The film, which marked her OTT debut, also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She will next be seen in The Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The actress also has Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders, and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.