Vijy Varma on doing martial arts in 'Jaane Jaan': It has been a childhood dream to do Kung Fu

Vijay Varma, the versatile actor who has been captivating audiences with his outstanding performances, is now on the cusp of realizing a childhood dream in his upcoming web series 'Jaane Jaan.' Known for his exceptional acting skills, Vijay Varma is all set to surprise his fans with some thrilling action sequences, showcasing his martial arts prowess on the screen.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Vijay shared his excitement about finally having the opportunity to fulfill a dream that has been with him since childhood. He revealed that it has always been his aspiration to play a character that requires him to master Kung Fu and martial arts, and 'Jaane Jaan' has given him that chance.

The character Vijay portrays in the series is a hot cop with an intense passion for martial arts. To prepare for this role, he embarked on a rigorous training regimen that pushed him to his physical limits. In the same interview Vijay mentions, “A challenge! I've never done something like that. To channel the curated physicality of someone who goes to the gym because he gloats in the sweat and glory of the ordeal... required me to dedicate myself."

His childhood dream of brandishing a karate chop and executing Kung Fu moves is now becoming a reality. "It has been a childhood dream to do some Kung Fu, brandish a karate chop—things like that," Vijay expressed during the interview.

'Jaane Jaan' promises to showcase Vijay Varma as a cop who is not only adept at solving crimes but also skilled in martial arts. This role marks a departure from the negative portrayals he has portrayed in the past, and it's sure to delight his fans who have been eagerly waiting to see him in a positive and action-packed avatar.

Vijay's admiration for martial arts legends like Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee is well-known. His childhood dream of emulating their iconic moves is now becoming a reality, and his fans are equally thrilled to witness him in action. As the release date of 'Jaane Jaan' approaches, anticipation is building, and it's safe to say that Vijay Varma's journey from childhood dream to martial arts mastery will be a sight to behold.