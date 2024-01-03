Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan join Indian Street Premier League as Kolkata team owners

Team Mumbai is owned by Amitabh Bachchan, team Srinagar by Akshay Kumar, team Bengaluru by Hrithik Roshan, team Hyderabad by Ram Charan and team Chennai by Suriya.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have joined the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the owners of team Kolkata

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have joined the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the owners of team Kolkata. The ISPL is India's first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that will be played inside a stadium. It is scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 9 in Mumbai.

Kareena, who shared the announcement on Instagram, said cricket is a long-running tradition in the family. Legendary cricketer and former Indian captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was her father-in-law.

"Cricket, a tradition we cherish, a love we share... It runs in the family after all. So thrilled to announce our ownership of Team Kolkata in the Indian Street Premiere League! It's a fantastic opportunity for young aspiring cricketers out there and we couldn't be happier to be part of this experience," she wrote on Wednesday. The ISPL team responded, "Thrilled to have you both on board, your presence adds immense joy to our cricket family!"

The inaugural edition of the ISPL will feature 19 high-intensity matches, boasting a line-up of six teams - Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.

Team Mumbai is owned by Amitabh Bachchan, team Srinagar by Akshay Kumar, team Bengaluru by Hrithik Roshan, team Hyderabad by RRR star Ram Charan and team Chennai by Tamil actor Suriya. Expressing his excitement about joining the Indian Street Premier League, Akshay Kumar said, “I am thrilled to be part of the ISPL and the Srinagar team. This tournament promises to be a game-changer in the world of cricket, and I am looking forward to being at the forefront of this unique sporting endeavour.”

ISPL Core Committee Members Ashish Shelar and Amol Kale, along with League Commissioner Suraj Samat also shared their thoughts on this significant partnership. Ashish Shelar, ISPL Core Committee Member said, "Having Akshay Kumar on board is a testament to the league’s commitment to excellence. His association will undoubtedly bring more glamour and enthusiasm to the Srinagar team."

The ISPL aims to serve as a vital platform for unearthing hidden talents in tennis ball cricket, providing a unique space for emerging cricketers to shine. With the potential to capture the nation’s attention, the league promises to showcase remarkable talent and create a lasting impact on Indian cricket.