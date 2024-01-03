Are Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar starting to shoot for Jolly LLB 3 in May 2024?

'Jolly LLB 3', starring Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar, is reportedly scheduled to begin filming in May 2024

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have given us two of the best movies with 'Jolly LLB' and 'Jolly LLB 2,' respectively. After delivering two fabulous parts back to back, according to rumors director Subhash Kapoor is all set to come up with the third instalment in the franchise. Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB franchise has been a popular one. And while the first two installments of the film were successful, now there are rumours that their is a third part in the making. A source shares that the shooting for the film begins in May 2024.

According to the source, "Director Subhash Kapoor has begun his preps for the 3rd installment of Jolly LLB. It is going to be Akshay versus Arshad this time. Subhashji has cracked a subject that pits both the Jolly's against each other. The shooting begins in May 2024 and the film will be released in theatres in 2025." The film is being produced by Disney and Cape Of Good Films. Fans have loved both the Jollys in the previous parts, while Arshad as Jagdish Tyagi received lots of love and praise, Akshay as Jagdish Mishra was also hailed by fans.

As per reports in Times of India, Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar are playing two Jollys in this face-off. Using the comedic timing and friendship that the two have in common, Subhash has written a script that will transport viewers to movie theatres in 2025. The team is still contemplating on two titled – Jolly LLB 3 or Jolly vs Jolly – and a call on the same will be taken closer to the announcement. The film is expected to kick off around May 2024 with a marathon schedule. Subhash intends to film a portion of the movie in Jaipur, and he's almost ready to secure the filming sites. Like in the previous two movies, Saurabh Shukla will be joining the cast in addition to the two stars in a significant role. As the judge in the trials of both Jolly's from the past, he will really serve as the franchise's unchanging face across all three sections.

Other than this project, Arshad and Akshay are also working together on Welcome To The Jungle. It will be directed by Ahmed Khan and backed by Jio Studios and acclaimed producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah’s Base Industries Group. The cast of the film which includes as many as 24 actors include big shots like Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and many more other actors.