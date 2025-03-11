Kareena Kapoor, who has never done a scene involving coitus, said that she is not comfortable and the Indian audience is still not as open as we’d want to be

Kareena Kapoor Khan Pic/Instagram

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Gillian Anderson sat down for a candid chat where they discussed the portrayal of women on screen and also touched upon the topics of female desire and doing sex scenes. Kareena, who has never done a scene involving coitus said that she is not comfortable and the Indian audience is still not as open as we’d want to be.

Kareena on sex scenes in Indian films

For a conversation hosted by The Dirty Magazine, Gillian asks Kareena about her thoughts on doing sex scenes, to which she replies, "I feel like it's not important to take a story forward. It is not something I believe is required in the form of a story to show that. I know I might not be comfortable doing that on screen. I never have done it. We have to start looking at and respecting it a lot more before we put it on screen. Where I'm coming from is the fact that we're still not as open.”

In 2024, Kareena marked 25 years in Bollywood. Daughter of veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, she made her film debut with 'Refugee' in 2000. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan. The film failed at the box office but it introduced the world to the two versatile artistes.

In a career spanning 25 years, Kareena, who is fondly called Bebo by her loved ones, managed to carve a niche for herself with her powerful acting skills in films such as 'Chameli', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Jab We Met', 'Talaash', 'Aitraaz', 'Crew' and 'Jaane Jaan' among others.

There has been no update on Kareena’s film front yet. 2025 started on a rough note for her since Saif was stabbed multiple times by an intruder at their Bandra home. Last year she was seen in films like 'Crew', 'The Buckingham Murders' and 'Singham Again'.

That being said, there are reports that Bebo will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film tentatively titled ‘Daayra’. The ‘Raazi’ filmmaker has got Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on board for the same to play a cop.