Kareena Kapoor shares Holi wishes from her OG ‘Crew’, drops pics with Saif, Jeh, and Taimur from Tanzania

Kareena Kapoor, who is grabbing all the attention because of her upcoming drama 'Crew', is currently on vacation with her family. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh are currently enjoying their vacation in Tanzania. Today, the entire country is celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi. While everybody is dropping pictures from their colourful celebration, Kareena also decided to give a peek into her and her 'Crew's Holi celebration.

Kareena Kapoor, while sharing a couple of pictures on her Instagram, gave Holi wishes from her OG ‘Crew’ and wrote, “May the sky above you always be blue... Happy Holi from my CREW to all of you… #Serengeti 2024”. In the pictures, Kareena was seen wearing a striped shirt paired with comfortable pants, while Saif Ali Khan wore a green shirt with beige pants. Their little munchkins, Taimur and Jeh, too looked incredibly smart.

As soon as Kareena dropped pics from her hatke celebration, fans started reacting to it in the comment section. One fan wrote, “Happy Holi My Loves”. While another fan gave ideas of where they can go in Tanzania and said, “Have an amazing time exploring Tanzania's breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and diverse wildlife! Don't miss out on the stunning Serengeti, the majestic Mount Kilimanjaro, the beautiful beaches of Zanzibar, and the rich history of Stone Town. Lots of love from Tanzania 🇹🇿”. “The Crew Which I Loved The Most,” a third fan commented.

About Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming film 'Crew':

Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, 'Crew' is shot in various locations across India, with most of the shooting having taken place in Mumbai. 'Crew' is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network and will be released on the big screens on 29th March 2024.

The trailer of the film was launched in the city on Saturday and has received a largely positive response. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has directed the makers to incorporate some changes ahead of the theatrical release of the film. The Board has asked the makers to replace some cuss words used in the film. Crew stars, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in lead roles.