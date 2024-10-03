Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the most adorable picture of Jeh playing with Guriq, son of Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia. As Guriq turned a year older, the little one was flooded with wishes

L-Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia with their kids; R- Jeh with Guriq

Listen to this article 'My baby boy adores you': Kareena Kapoor wishes Neha Dhupia's son Guriq with unseen pic featuring Jeh x 00:00

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a birthday wish for little Guriq. The little one is the son of actors Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia. Kareena shared an unseen picture of Jeh and Guriq clicked during their playtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a sweet post to extend warm birthday greetings to Neha and Angad Bedi's son Guriq. Guriq and Jeh could be seen engaged in playful banter, holding a bat and ball. Both kids are dressed in colourful casual clothes and look friendly towards each other.

"Happy Biryani Guriq darling... My baby boy adores you, and so do we," the actress captioned the post.

Neha reposted Kareena's story and wrote, "As do we... in this photo they are having hectic convos like their mamas @kareenakapoorkhan."

Kareena Kapoor's kids and other star kids all largely go to the same school and hence are close friends. Neha and Angad are additionally close with the Pataudis as they are often spotted hanging out with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu as well.

Neha Dhupia drops adorable birthday post for her baby boy

Proud mama Neha took to Instagram to shower love on her son on his birthday. "Your contagious smile , your infectious energy , your unlimited love , your everlasting hugs , your curiosity to learn new things and your ability to believe that there's a superhero in each one of us , starting with you ... never ceases to amaze me ....Happy birthday our baby boy ... @guriqdhupiabedi I love you beyond words ...Your crazy mama who is crazy about you," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Angad's recent post on Instagram is also dedicated to his son. In the video, Angad and his son can be sharing some adorable moments together.

He wrote, "Happy birthday mere puth.. @guriqdhupiabedi Rab kare tere "PARVATTE" mere varge hon!! 🤣

Tere daade da haath tere sar teh ho..❤️

Apni maa da teh apni bhen da satkar karin..

Sab ton pehlaan...changa insaan bani!!

JEYUNDA REH.."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BISHAN SINGH BEDI (@angadbedi)

Angad and Neha married in a private ceremony in Gurudwara in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed Guriq in 2021.