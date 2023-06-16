Karisma's post tickled fans' curiosity in no time."Behind this girl zooming his crush photo", one of the users wrote.Another fan commented, " She zooming in.""Haha just sibling things!", a social media asked

Kareena Kapoor Khan with sister Karisma Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Karisma Kapoor shares throwback beach picture with Kareena Kapoor, fans want to know who Bebo was stalking

On Thursday, actor Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback photo with her sister and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. The picture was clicked during one of their beach holidays.

Taking to the gram, Karisma raised the temperature with a bikini photo, capturing the attention of netizens on social media. She wrote, "Pouting while the sister is Scrolling. #rolereversal #throwback #sistersquad." In the photo, Karisma Kapoor can be seen taking a selfie on a beach. She was seen in a blue bikini with black sunglasses. In the background, Kareena can be seen lying on a hammock while scrolling on her phone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

While Karisma looked stunning in the selfie, fans were also curious to know what Kareena was upto. In the photo, Kareena could be seen zooming in on something on her phone. Curious about it a fan commented, "Behind this girl zooming his crush photo". Another fan commented, " She zooming in." "Haha just sibling things!", a social media asked.

Kareena also shared the photo on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Learning to pout I see". Kareena is known for her pout that she often does in her pictures and would not be much difficult to spot such photos on her Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Karisma recently dropped a video with Madhuri and captioned it, "Dance of Envy Friendship."In the video, Karisma and Madhuri can be seen grooving to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 'Balam Pichkari' from the film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. Apart from that, she also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will share the screen with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in the film 'The Crew'. The shoot of the film commenced last week.Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

(With inputs from ANI)