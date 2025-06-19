Karisma Kapur, along with her kids, was seen attending the last rites of her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur in Delhi. Sister Kareena Kapoor and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan also marked their attendance

Karisma at Sunjay Kapur funeral

Listen to this article Karisma Kapur attends Sunjay Kapur's last rites in Delhi - WATCH x 00:00

The tragic passing away of industrialist Sunjay Kapur sent waves of shock across the showbiz. Sunjay, who was also the ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapur, passed away on June 12, 2025, after suffering a massive heart attack while playing polo. He was reportedly playing polo in London when he accidentally swallowed a bee, leading to a heart attack. He was 53 at the time of his death. Following the death, his funeral was held today in Delhi.

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena and Saif attend Sunjay Kapur's funeral

Following his passing away, his mortal remains were brought to India, where his last rites were held today. Karisma Kapoor attended the funeral of her ex-husband, along with her sister Kareena Kapoor and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan. The industrialist's last rites were held at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground (Dayanand Muktidham) in Delhi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mid-Day Entertainment (@midday_entertainment)

Videos from the funeral ceremony have emerged wherein Karisma looked upset as she paid her last respects to her former husband. Saif was also seen attending the last rites.

According to earlier reports, the family was facing legal challenges in getting Sunjay's mortal remains to India. Sunjay’s father-in-law, Ashok Sachdev, reportedly told NDTV, “The postmortem is currently underway. Once the paperwork is complete, the body will be brought to India for the last rites." Meanwhile, reports claim that the funeral may be delayed due to certain legal formalities which are required due to his US citizenship."

Karisma, Kareena and Saif left for Delhi this morning

Karisma was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai earlier this morning along with her kids, Samaira and Kiaan, whom she had with Sunjay. She was dressed in a white salwar suit while her kids also wore white for his last rites. They headed to Delhi to attend the funeral, which was held later in the afternoon today. Karisma was previously married to Sunjay, with whom she had her two kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

After Karisma and her kids, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also departing for Delhi from the Kalina airport. The couple, too, wore white attire as a sign of mourning. Karisma and Sunjay got married in 2003 and had two kids together. They later parted ways in 2016, citing personal indifference. Sunjay then married actress Priya Sachdev.