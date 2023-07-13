Kartik Aaryan begins 'Chandu Champion' shoot; calls it a 'challenging and exciting journey'

Kartik Aaryan posted a photo with filmmaker Kabir Khan as he began filming for 'Chandu Champion'. The star also penned a heartfelt message

In pic: Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan (Pic- Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan is now riding high on the success of his most recent film, 'Satya Prem Ki Katha.' Following positive feedback from the public for his portrayal of Sattu, the actor has been cast in Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion'. Kartik recently posted a photo with filmmaker Kabir Khan as he began filming for 'Chandu Champion'. The star also penned a heartfelt message.

Kartik Aaryan posted a photo on Instagram with filmmaker Kabir Khan. The snapshot shows the 32-year-old actor gesturing at Kabir, who is holding a clapboard. Scene 180, take 1, and shot 1 was written on the film clapboard.

Kartik captioned the photo with a heartfelt message. The actor expressed his delight by writing, "शुभारंभ 🙏🏻. And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins... with the captain @kabirkhankk 💪🏻#ChanduChampion #SajidNadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala."

As soon as the actor shared his picture with Kabir Khan, fans started praising him.

On July 4, Kartik Aaryan put out the first poster of Chandu Champion, announcing the title of the film. He stated, "Chandu Nahi... Champion Hai Main..#ChanduChampion - 14th June 2024 #SajidNadiadwala @kabirkhankk@nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala."

The film is based on the true-life narrative of a sportsman and his never-give-up attitude. Kartik Aaryan will play the main lead in the film. This is the first time when Kartik Aaryan is doing a film like this.

The film will be released on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in 2024. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was most recently seen in Sameer Vidwan's 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' opposite Kiara Advani. The actor is working on a number of other interesting projects. Kartik made headlines once it was revealed that he might collaborate with Anurag Basu for ‘Aashique 3’