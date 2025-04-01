The Anurag Basu directorial, which is being shot across the Northeast, stationed a concert set in the city where Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela were seen on stage as rockstars holding guitars

Kartik Aaryan's stills from leaked video

Listen to this article Leaked video: Kartik Aaryan thrashes man with guitar on set of upcoming film with Sreeleela x 00:00

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for his upcoming love story with Sreeleela in Gangtok, Sikkim. The Anurag Basu directorial, which is being shot across the Northeast, stationed a concert set in the city where Kartik and Sreeleela were seen on stage as rockstars holding guitars. Videos from the set have been leaked on social media, one of which shows the actor thrashing another man with his guitar. Watch the clips below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kartik Aaryan finds his ‘zindagi’ in Darjeeling

Last month, Kartik shared a heartfelt post revealing who he considers his true ‘zindagi.’ Surrounded by the scenic hills of the tea gardens of Darjeeling, the actor shared glimpses from his workation on social media. He dropped a candid photo of him with Sreeleela from the sets. In the picture, the two are seen sitting together amidst a beautifully landscaped garden, surrounded by nature's calm and charm. The picture seems to be a still from the film, showing Kartik holding a glass of tea as he lovingly looks at Sreeleela, who shyly blushes and looks down. The actor dons a rugged look with long hair and a full-grown beard. Sreeleela, on the other hand, looks charming in a pretty pink dress with her hair tied neatly in a ponytail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

More about Kartik’s upcoming movie

Earlier in February, the Dhamaka actor gave fans a glimpse of the project by sharing a teaser introducing Sreeleela, who will be making her Bollywood debut. Interestingly, the teaser did not disclose the film's official title. The video featured Kartik in a rugged rockstar look, complete with long hair and a beard, as he strummed a guitar and serenaded a crowd with the soulful track Tu Meri Zindagi Hai.

Interestingly, dating rumors surrounding Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela have been gathering momentum in recent days. The buzz grew stronger after Sreeleela was spotted at a family function hosted at Kartik’s home, sparking chatter among fans. Adding fuel to the rumors, Kartik’s mother, Mala Tiwari, made headlines at the IIFA Awards 2025 by expressing her wish for a “good doctor” as her future daughter-in-law.

(With inputs from Agencies)