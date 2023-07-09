Kartik Aaryan has invested in property in Mumbai as he became the owner of an apartment worth over Rs 17 crore

Kartik Aaryan. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kartik Aaryan buys apartment in Mumbai worth over Rs 17 crore: Report x 00:00

As actor Kartik Aaryan basks in the success of his recently released film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', it is being reported that the actor has invested in property in Mumbai. As per documents accessed by Indextap.com, he bought an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 17.50 crore. The apartment is located in a building in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Reportedly, Kartik's family owns an apartment on the eighth floor of the building. The new apartment purchased by the actor is located on the second floor of the same building. Earlier, it was reported that Kartik had rented Shahid Kapoor's home and paid a rent of Rs 7.5 lakh per month in Juhu. The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' star's new house is in the same locality.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report of Money Control, the documents for the property were registered on June 30, a day after the release of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. Kartik's new Mumbai apartment comes with an area of 1916 feet (sq feet). The transfer deed of the deal showed a stamp duty of Rs 1.05 crore.

Meanwhile, in 2019, Kartik bought a flat in Versova where he would live as a paying guest during his struggling days. He would live in the house with 11 others. He purchased the apartment for Rs 1.6 crore. It is located at Rajkiran Co-op Housing Society on Yari Road. A stamp duty of Rs 9.60 lakh was also reportedly included in the deal. The report added that the flat had a carpet area of 459 sq ft and was located on the fifth floor of the building

On the work front, Kartik Aarya's latest film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' opposite Kiara Advani has received largely positive reviews. The film has collected over Rs 50 crore in the first week. The film boasts of an ensemble cast in a Gujarati family setup. Besides Kartik and Kiara, it also has Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Anuradha Patel and Siddharth Randeria. Shikha Talsania and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of the film. Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Kabir Khan's film 'Chandu Champion'. The film will most likely see him paired with Shraddha Kapoor.