Breaking News
Mumbai: Measles cases on the wane as city clocks 71 per cent drop
Amitabh Bachchan confirms injury on the sets of 'Project K' in Hyderabad
Mumbai: Duo tries to cheat during police recruitment, booked
Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks silence over allegations made by Aaliya Siddiqui; says his kids are being held hostage
Mumbai: Skin donation up but still far from pre-COVID levels
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kartik Aaryan celebrates Holi in the USA amidst a huge crowd

Kartik Aaryan celebrates Holi in the USA amidst a huge crowd

Updated on: 06 March,2023 12:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In Dallas, USA, actor Kartik Aaryan attended a Holi celebration. The crowd couldn't contain their enthusiasm and rushed to the stadium in huge groups

Kartik Aaryan celebrates Holi in the USA amidst a huge crowd

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Story


If there is one type of fever which is caught on worldwide for years and no one minds it is the Bollywood fever. The crazes for nation’s superstars are not limited in India but globally too. No wonder when Kartik Aaryan who’s currently masses’ favourite, attended an event seven seas across and creates some mega-buzz for his fans.


The actor attended a Holi event in Dallas, USA. The crowd surely couldn’t contain their excitement and gathered at the venue in huge crowds. According to a source close to the event reveals that almost 8,000 plus tickets were sold and the response they received was incredible. The fans not just got a glimpse of Kartik, but the actor even celebrated Holi with them bringing joy and a one-of-a-kind experience for Bollywood lovers. The actor is known for his infectious happy energy and the Dallas masses thoroughly enjoyed the cool vibe this young hearthhrob brings along. The organizers were pleasantly pleased by the massive reaction, claiming that this level of madness was last seen amidst the crowd for King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)


“We are truly impressed and humbled to have been part of such a successful Holi Party with Bollywood superstar and heartthrob Kartik Aaryan in Dallas said local promoter Rachel of 3sixtyShows. With over 7500 attendees, the event was the biggest outdoor event for an Indian Actor in the USA. It was truly a day to remember. The energy of the crowd, the enthusiasm of the attendees, and of course, the presence of Kartik Aaryan made the party memorable. After Shahrukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan is the only actor from India with such fan following and craze. We are thankful to everyone who attended the event, and we hope to make more such events in the future that will be just as successful, if not more,” reveals the organizer with a broad grin on his face.

Also Read: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Kartik Aaryan to return as Rooh Baba in Diwali 2024, check out teaser!

The huge success of the show has surely made everyone happy – the Dallas people and the organizers. Holi is just around the corner and looks like Kartik Aaryan already kickstarted the celebrations with fans, bringing in the much-needed festive joy in advance.

kartik aaryan dallas Holi celebrations Holi 2023 Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK