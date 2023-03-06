Kartik Aaryan celebrates Holi in the USA amidst a huge crowd

In Dallas, USA, actor Kartik Aaryan attended a Holi celebration. The crowd couldn't contain their enthusiasm and rushed to the stadium in huge groups

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Story

If there is one type of fever which is caught on worldwide for years and no one minds it is the Bollywood fever. The crazes for nation’s superstars are not limited in India but globally too. No wonder when Kartik Aaryan who’s currently masses’ favourite, attended an event seven seas across and creates some mega-buzz for his fans.

The actor attended a Holi event in Dallas, USA. The crowd surely couldn’t contain their excitement and gathered at the venue in huge crowds. According to a source close to the event reveals that almost 8,000 plus tickets were sold and the response they received was incredible. The fans not just got a glimpse of Kartik, but the actor even celebrated Holi with them bringing joy and a one-of-a-kind experience for Bollywood lovers. The actor is known for his infectious happy energy and the Dallas masses thoroughly enjoyed the cool vibe this young hearthhrob brings along. The organizers were pleasantly pleased by the massive reaction, claiming that this level of madness was last seen amidst the crowd for King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

“We are truly impressed and humbled to have been part of such a successful Holi Party with Bollywood superstar and heartthrob Kartik Aaryan in Dallas said local promoter Rachel of 3sixtyShows. With over 7500 attendees, the event was the biggest outdoor event for an Indian Actor in the USA. It was truly a day to remember. The energy of the crowd, the enthusiasm of the attendees, and of course, the presence of Kartik Aaryan made the party memorable. After Shahrukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan is the only actor from India with such fan following and craze. We are thankful to everyone who attended the event, and we hope to make more such events in the future that will be just as successful, if not more,” reveals the organizer with a broad grin on his face.

Also Read: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Kartik Aaryan to return as Rooh Baba in Diwali 2024, check out teaser!

The huge success of the show has surely made everyone happy – the Dallas people and the organizers. Holi is just around the corner and looks like Kartik Aaryan already kickstarted the celebrations with fans, bringing in the much-needed festive joy in advance.