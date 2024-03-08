Breaking News
BMC sanctioned Rs 1,00,000-crore projects in 2 yrs
Mumbai: Siblings busted in part-time job scam
CM Eknath Shinde says, '320-acre central park in the works'
Mumbai: Survey initiated in Juhu after mid-day exposes pollution norm flouters
Mumbai: Controversy surrounds inauguration of Govandi’s health facility
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kartik Aaryan enjoys Ducks Day Out in Goa
<< Back to Elections 2024

Kartik Aaryan enjoys 'Ducks Day Out' in Goa

Updated on: 08 March,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion,' was seen in the company of ducks in Goa on Thursday

Kartik Aaryan enjoys 'Ducks Day Out' in Goa

Picture Courtesy/Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Kartik Aaryan enjoys 'Ducks Day Out' in Goa
x
00:00

Actor Kartik Aaryan is enjoying his vacation with ducks. On Thursday, Kartik dropped a reel on Instagram where he can be seen enjoying with ducks. He captioned the post, "Ducks Day Out". As soon as he shared the post, netizens chimed in the comment section.


A user wrote, "Kya baat hai sir bahut khubsurat lag raha hai" Another fan commented, "Bhai ki toh ducks bhi fann hai." Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be next seen in director Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion' which is all set to hit the theatres on June 14.


The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. 'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.


Apart from that, he also has a horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which also stars Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in the lead roles, and a romantic film 'Aashiqui 3' in his kitty.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kartik aaryan goa bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK