Kartik Aaryan gives a glimpse into prep of Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

India's youngest superstar Kartik Aaryan has time and again served us with spectacular performances, hot looks, and charming personality. The actor is currently enjoying a successful year with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' being a superhit and several projects being aligned back to back.

Taking to his social media, Kartik Aaryan shared a BTS picture of himself from the script reading session and wrote ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ indicating that the prep for the film has begun.

Apart from Kartik, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also stars Kiara Advani in the lead. The two of them were last seen in Kartik Aaryan’s last hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala the film is slated to release in 2023.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has an interesting lineup 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy', Kabir Khan’s next.