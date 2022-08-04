Kartik Aaryan gives a glimpse into prep of Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 August,2022 07:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Taking to his social media, Kartik Aaryan shared a BTS picture of himself from the script reading session and wrote ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

Kartik Aaryan/ Instagram


India's youngest superstar Kartik Aaryan has time and again served us with spectacular performances, hot looks, and charming personality. The actor is currently enjoying a successful year with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' being a superhit and several projects being aligned back to back.

Taking to his social media, Kartik Aaryan shared a BTS picture of himself from the script reading session and wrote ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ indicating that the prep for the film has begun. 

Also Read: Aamir Khan praises Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'


Apart from Kartik, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also stars Kiara Advani in the lead. The two of them were last seen in Kartik Aaryan’s last hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala the film is slated to release in 2023. 

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has an interesting lineup 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy', Kabir Khan’s next.

