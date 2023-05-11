Two youthful vocalists hailing from Uzbekistan have presented a splendid performance of a well-known tune from the Bollywood film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’

L- Dostonbek and Khakhramon; R- Kartik Aaryan

Listen to this article Kartik Aaryan praises Uzbekistan singers' flawless performance of 'Mere Dholna' from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; watch video x 00:00

Presently, two Uzbekistan vocalists Dostonbek and Khakhramon are currently extremely popular among Indians due to their impressive and flawless performance of the famous Bollywood songe, Mere Dholna (Arijit Singh rendition) featured in Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's 2022 hit movie, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The initial composition was originally sung by Shreya Ghosal and MG Sreekumar and appeared in the first part of the film called 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' (2007) starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, directed by Priyadarshan.

On Thursday Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and posted a clip of the two Uzbekistan vocalists Dostonbek and Khakhramon who are singing 'Mere Dholna; song. He captioned, "So good (clapping hands emoji) Amije tomar Uzbekistan #Repost @scoopwhoop wait for the end!! (heart emoji) (smiling face with heart eyes emoji) #SWTrends #meredholna #amijetomar #ubekistan".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

After the actor posted the video in his Instagram feed netizens went crazy. While praising for their performance one of the netizen wrote, "Rooh baba’s supremacy it is (fire emoji)", another wrote, "This is amazing (Heart emoji)", while third wrote, "This was too much epic..!! (Two heart emojis)".

Dostonbek and Khakhramon, the youthful vocalists from Uzbekistan's Havas Guruhi, have skillfully performed a semi-classical piece from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa collection.

Their harmonious execution of Mere Dholna (Ami Je Tomar) not only exhibits a melodious quality, but also flawless Hindi/Sanskrit and Bengali pronunciation. Achieving this classical style of rendition often requires Indian vocalists to devote an extensive period of time to the craft.

The Ermatov family, a group of seven members, make up the Uzbekistani musical band, Havas Guruhi (White Envy). Their performances on stage are characterized by their impressive rendition of Indian songs and memorable acting. Indians are fans of their popular Instagram page where they share their singing videos.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan opens up about his mother's cancer battle, calls her a 'fierce soldier'