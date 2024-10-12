Breaking News
IAF’s historic landing at Navi Mumbai airport
Mid-Day impact: Party over for illegal hub in Kandivli
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP neta wants party to claim Jogeshwari seat from Shinde Sena
Teething troubles persist for Mumbai Metro Line 3
Mid-Day Impact: Cops nail kingpin of dating app scam
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kartik Aaryans DDLJ moment with Manju aka Vidya Balan goes wrong watch

Kartik Aaryan's ‘DDLJ’ moment with Manju aka Vidya Balan goes wrong, watch

Updated on: 12 October,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

On Friday, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram, and shared an Instagram Reel in which he can be seen imitating the classic train scene from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ along with Vidya Balan

Kartik Aaryan's ‘DDLJ’ moment with Manju aka Vidya Balan goes wrong, watch

Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan

Listen to this article
Kartik Aaryan's ‘DDLJ’ moment with Manju aka Vidya Balan goes wrong, watch
x
00:00

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is promoting his upcoming movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ in full swing, shared a hilarious video on his social media.


On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared an Instagram Reel in which he can be seen imitating the classic train scene from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.


The actor called Manjulika, the spirit from the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, as he walked towards the train. Suddenly, Manjulika (played by Vidya Balan) stretches out her arms and holds the actor by his throat to pull him inside the train.


The actor wrote in the caption, “Manju - 1 Rooh Baba - 0 I took a train to not be scared of turbulence But the turbulence decided to come along #RoohBabaVsManjulika This Diwali. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ marks the new chapter in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which originally starred Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ directed by Fazil, the father of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Fazil. Kartik took the baton from Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, and essayed the role of Rooh Baba.

While in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Kartik romanced Kiara Advani’s character on-screen, in the 3rd instalment, he will be seen starring opposite ‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri. The film also stars Bollywood royalties Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

The film is set for a high voltage clash against the multi-starrer ‘Singham Again’ on the box-office as it is releasing on the same day as the Rohit Shetty directorial.

Meanwhile, ‘Singham Again’ integrates Rohit’s fabled cop universe as all the supercops come together to fight off Arjun Kapoor’s antagonist in the film.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kartik aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 dilwale dulhania le jayenge Instagram bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK