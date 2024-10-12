On Friday, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram, and shared an Instagram Reel in which he can be seen imitating the classic train scene from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ along with Vidya Balan

Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan

Listen to this article Kartik Aaryan's ‘DDLJ’ moment with Manju aka Vidya Balan goes wrong, watch x 00:00

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is promoting his upcoming movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ in full swing, shared a hilarious video on his social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared an Instagram Reel in which he can be seen imitating the classic train scene from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.

The actor called Manjulika, the spirit from the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, as he walked towards the train. Suddenly, Manjulika (played by Vidya Balan) stretches out her arms and holds the actor by his throat to pull him inside the train.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Manju - 1 Rooh Baba - 0 I took a train to not be scared of turbulence But the turbulence decided to come along #RoohBabaVsManjulika This Diwali. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ marks the new chapter in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which originally starred Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ directed by Fazil, the father of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Fazil. Kartik took the baton from Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, and essayed the role of Rooh Baba.

While in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Kartik romanced Kiara Advani’s character on-screen, in the 3rd instalment, he will be seen starring opposite ‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri. The film also stars Bollywood royalties Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

The film is set for a high voltage clash against the multi-starrer ‘Singham Again’ on the box-office as it is releasing on the same day as the Rohit Shetty directorial.

Meanwhile, ‘Singham Again’ integrates Rohit’s fabled cop universe as all the supercops come together to fight off Arjun Kapoor’s antagonist in the film.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever